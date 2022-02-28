Dr. Dre and EPMD’s Erick Sermon hopped in the studio together after the Super Bowl.
Dr. Dre is working with EPMD’s Erick Sermon on new music for the first time after being friends for three decades. Sermon confirmed the new partnership in a post on his Instagram on Sunday.
“I got to L.A a day before the #superbowl ..then 2 days after that was his bday…after that .. the #sagacontinues,” he captioned a photo of himself in the studio with Dre. “We worked on my new project #DYNAMICDUOS … the next day he called @snoopdogg we made something epic for him .. then we made something for him after. I think lol. Then he says Erick .. that’s 3. What’s next ? GOD doesn’t make mistakes.”
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Tony Yayo, Big Daddy Kane, and more expressed their excitement for the collaboration in the comments section.
Sermon's post went on to thank everyone involved in the session: “Thanks for the opportunity. We were friends for over 30 and never worked together.. a lot of ppl has been waiting on this to happen. Well .. here it is. Thank @focus3dots @coachbernard @mikecity ….. @rance1500 @saweetie @thebrandengine @joellejames. My mental health has been a factor for awhile .. thank u @drdre for changing that. #beautiful blessings.”
Check out Sermon's pictures from the studio below.
