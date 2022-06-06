Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz have not been on the greatest of terms as of late. There have been various rumors about how he feels within the locker room especially as it pertains to teammate Rudy Gobert. Mitchell is also reportedly fed up with never going deep in the postseason even if he has the team and pieces to do so.

With all of that being said, the Jazz are in a predicament now as Quin Snyder recently stepped down as the team's head coach. The position must be filled and according to ESPN, Mitchell feels a little down in the dumps now that he doesn't have his head coach anymore. Snyder and Mitchell got along great but as Adrian Wojnarowski reports, Mitchell isn't so sure about the team's future now that Snyder has moved on.

Per Wojnarowski:

"Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder’s departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future,” sources told ESPN on Sunday. Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder’s decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed,” sources told ESPN."

According to reports from NBC and reporter Andy Larsen, it would appear as though Mitchell is angling himself to get a say in the next head coach. This would be a huge decision for the Jazz to make, however, Mitchell is a huge star and they will want to appease him as losing him would be devastating to that franchise.

