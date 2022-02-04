Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young players in the league, and over the past year, there have been various rumors concerning how he feels about playing for the Utah Jazz. It mostly all started back in 2020 when Rudy Gobert became the player singlehandedly responsible for bringing the NBA season to its knees. There were reports that Mitchell was incredibly upset with Gobert for his recklessness, and that their relationship had been strained.

Now, the Jazz are on a bit of a losing skid, and it has forced them to lose valuable positions in the Western Conference standings. The Jazz are barely hanging on and with rumors that Mitchell could seek out the Knicks next year, their worries are that much more amplified.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Tonight, Mitchell will be returning to the court after suffering from a concussion. While speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Mitchell addressed the most recent rumor that suggests he has a passive-aggressive relationship with Gobert. As you can see in the tweet below, Mitchell was quick to refute that, noting that you can't believe everything you hear from the rumor mill.

This is certainly a rough patch for the Jazz, and when things aren't going well, everything is magnified. With that being said, hopefully the Jazz can turns things around sooner rather than later.