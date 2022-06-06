Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is reportedly “unsettled” by the sudden departure of the team's longtime head coach, Quin Snyder. Snyder announced he would be resigning after eight seasons with the organization on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell is “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future.”



Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Mitchell was traded to the Jazz on the night of the 2017 NBA Draft after being selected with the 13th overall pick. The All-Star guard reportedly cited Synder's coaching as a primary reason for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020. Snyder boasted a .623 winning percentage over the past six seasons, third-best in the NBA. He was also able to take the team to the Western Conference semifinals twice.

"At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz. I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That's it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward," Snyder said in a statement. "I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision."

Snyder will finish as the second-winningest coach in franchise history behind Jerry Sloan.

