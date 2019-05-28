Donovan McNabb was a Pro-Bowl quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, although he was never able to win the team a Super Bowl. Not everyone in the Eagles organization has a favorable view of McNabb as some feel he was responsible for some bad relationships with his teammates, especially when it came to Terrell Owens. Recently, McNabb spoke to TMZ Sports where he explained how he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame because he has better numbers than the three-time champion, Troy Aikman.

"When they look at my numbers, yeah, but then they always want to add other stuff into it. 'Was he an All-Pro? Was he this? How many Super Bowl opportunities?'" McNabb said. "But, people don't realize how hard it is to get to the NFC Championship and to get there five times, and then make it to a Super Bowl? It's tough."

McNabb had another interesting take during his interview with TMZ, saying he would have preferred a successful career in the NBA rather than the NFL. For the former quarterback, basketball is a better team sport which is what attracts him to the game.

"At the end of the day, it's about team ball and moving that ball around," McNabb explained.

How do you think McNabb would have faired in the NBA?