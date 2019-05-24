Donovan McNabb is one of those polarizing players that some people just love to hate. While playing quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, McNabb led the team to five NFC Championship games, including one Super Bowl which they lost to the New England Patriots. McNabb has been out of the league since 2011 and firmly believes that he deserves a spot on the Pro Football Hall of Fame. McNabb recently spoke to TMZ Sports about it all and laid out his case pretty succinctly.

"My numbers are better than Troy Aikman," McNabb explained. "I'm not hesitating on that. I am a Hall of Famer. My numbers speak for themselves."

In terms of yards, touchdowns, and interceptions, McNabb did, in fact, have better numbers although the big difference between the two is that Aikman won three Super Bowls while McNabb won zero. Regardless, McNabb is adamant that he belongs in the Hall with the league's best players.

"When they look at my numbers, yeah, but then they always want to add other stuff into it. 'Was he an All-Pro? Was he this? How many Super Bowl opportunities?'" McNabb said. "But, people don't realize how hard it is to get to the NFC Championship and to get there five times, and then make it to a Super Bowl? It's tough."

Do you think McNabb belongs in the Hall of Fame or is he dead wrong on this? Let us know?