On Friday, it was announced that President Donald Trump would not be participating in any ceremonial activities during the World Series "in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible,” per MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

That, of course, didn't mean that he would not be making an appearance at the games. Well, it seems that even that decision was out of the question for the sold-out crowd of fans gathered at Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

Geoff Burke - Pool/Getty Images

The president, who was in attendance with his wife Melania and other Republican lawmakers such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, sat in the Washington Suite after arriving at Nationals Park after the game's first inning.

As is the routine of the Washington Nationals, a salute to veterans took place after the third inning with the crowd cheering for the veterans who appeared on the jumbotron before them. The tune quickly changed, however when Trump and his party were displayed on the screen as fans erupted in a concerted boo of the commander-in-chief.

Chants of "lock him up" were also heard in pockets of the crowd as well shortly after the next inning got underway.