President Donald Trump, making good on his promise to select a new Supreme Court nominee, has announced that he has chosen Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"I urge all members of the other side of the aisle to provide Judge Barrett with the respectful and dignified hearing that she deserves, and frankly that our country deserves," Trump said, Saturday. "I urge lawmakers and members of the media to refrain from personal or partisan attacks. The stakes for our country are incredibly high."

Barrett spoke after Trump, expanding on following in the footsteps of the late Ginsburg: "Should I be confirmed, I will be mindful who came before me," she said. "The flag of the United States is still flying at half-staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to mark the end of a great American life.

"Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome in the legal profession, but she not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them."

Barrett's selection, if confirmed, will undoubtedly continue to shift the court further to the right. She has expressed conservative viewpoints with past statements on abortion, the Affordable Care Act, and more. For a more in-depth breakdown of her stances, click here.

[Via]