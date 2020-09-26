Amy Coney Barrett
- PoliticsSteve Bannon Says Trump Will Run Again In 2024 If He Loses This YearThe former White House adviser said the president would fight back one way or another if he thought he was cheated out of re-election.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says Democrats Only Chance At Winning "Is To Cheat On The Ballots"Donald Trump says the only chance Democrats have to win the election is to cheat.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Announces Nominee To Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg On Supreme CourtDonald Trump has announced his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.By Cole Blake