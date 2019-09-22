mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Trip's "No Hablo Ingles" Is An Anthem

Karlton Jahmal
September 22, 2019 11:31
CoverCover

No Hablo Ingles
Don Trip

No comprende?


Don Trip's They Don't Love You project touched down recently, bringing a batch of bangers along with it. The anthemic single "No Hablo Ingles" is in heavy rotation right now over here. Don's energy is equally matched with a creeping instrumental that forces the listener to nod along to the bounce. Tip-toeing synths open the track before Don starts going in about the only conversation he's interested in: money talk. 

"No Hablo Ingles" is another rap song that leans towards Latin culture without sounding like a Reggaeton record. The single displays that elusive trait that allows it to be both a turn-up track and a song you can chill too. Although the entire They Don't Love You project is a pleasure to listen to, "No Hablo Ingles" stands out as the single you need to throw into your playlists. 

Quotable Lyrics
I was looking for a father, he was gone
Alright, fuck him, I'm a stand-up nigga regardless
Last thing I need is crutches
So I hope he needs a kidney or a liver or a lung
and there's no one else compatible, I'm the only one

