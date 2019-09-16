Don Trip Shares "They Don't Love You" Project

Memphis mainstay Don Trip has returned to gift the masses with his latest They Don't Love You album, recruiting on a heavy slew of collaborators that include Dolla, Yp Hoodrich, Casino Jizzle, Herion Young, OMB Bloodbath, and Starlito.

It's outfitted with 13 tracks total and finds Don in his element as he delivers on what is already his second project of the year. March marked the arrival of Don't Feed The Guerillas.

During that run, Don linked with Juicy J and Singa B among a host of collaborators. With such a well-documented work ethic, such outputs in close proximity aren't foreign to Don Trip and provide a well of selections to keep on rotation.

Get into They Don't Love Me below.