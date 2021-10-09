Don Q Returns With Exhilarating New Track "True King"

Coming out of New York, Don Q has done big things with A Boogie's High Bridge imprint. He has remained consistent with his output, and fans love the fact that he can spit bars while also maintaining more contemporary sounds. Just yesterday, Don Q came out and blessed his dedicated fanbase with a brand new track called "True King," which was also accompanied by a music video.

In this song, Don Q gives a passionate performance as he speaks about the struggles he has faced throughout his career and how they have shaped him into the man he is today. We also get some more introspective lyrics on the relationships he's had and how people have turned on him in the past.

It's a solid effort and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Straight out the mud a true king but I came out too clean

I see some n****s with hoop dreams really grow up and shoot things

They ain't really my friends they really my haters, I cut off the loose strings

I count it again go over that paper like I'm trying to proofread