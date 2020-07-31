Dom Kennedy & Hit Boy Return In Style With "Also Known As"

At long last, the esteemed Dom Kennedy has returned to the fold, holding it down alongside his longtime collaborator Hit-Boy, who has been nothing if not consistent throughout his time producing and rapping. Off the bat, it's clear that Dom and Hit-Boy aren't simply looking to replicate trends, but rather forge original new territory. While the introductory track "Offline" finds the pair spitting up-tempo bars over a smooth banger, the subsequent "Pretty Thug" takes things back to the eighties for a bout of groovy thug luv.

And let's be honest, it's hard not to take note of a Nas feature, which transpires on album highlight "City On Lock." Over woodwind-based production, Dom, Hit-Boy, and Nas lace impressively rendered verses, the latter issuing a reminder of why he's among hip-hop's GOATs. For the most part, however, Also Known As remains Dom and Hit-Boy's show. It's clear both men have impressive chemistry, their respective cadences complementary to one another, their collaborative nature shining behind the boards. Check out the project now, and sound off -- is this the return of Dom and Hit that you've been waiting for?