The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores after finishing 9-8 and having won 8 of their last 9 games. Fans online were shocked by the team's decision.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross defended the organization's decision in a statement on Monday.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Ross said. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.”



Flores finishes his career with the Dolphins 24-25 in three seasons as head coach. His best performance came in 2020 when the team finished 10-6.

"I wake up to the Dolphins firing Brian Flores after taking a 1-7 team to a winning record & back to back winning seasons with brutal offensive play. And you wonder why the franchise hasn’t won a playoff game in 20 + years… Clueless!!!" one user tweeted.

The Ringer's Rodger Sherman wrote: "Brian Flores’ Miami teams were constantly improving and Flores constantly put them in a position to win despite some brutal draft selections by GM Chris Grier. I get firing one of those guys… but not Flores."

