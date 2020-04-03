Doja Cat's Smash Hit "Say So" Gets The Remix Treatment From Snakehips

Snakehips has put a new spin on Doja Cat's massive hit "Say So." As part of a growing trend during these modern times, Doja Cat's airy, disco-esque track "Say So" off her 2019 sophomore album, Hot Pink, gained viral success after a TikTok user launched a dance challenge set to the song's chorus. While the song's been gaining traction for months now, earlier this week, news broke that "Say So" had risen another 5 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, settling in at No. 9 and giving Doja her first-ever Top 10 hit. Clearly, this song isn't going anywhere, so UK DJ duo Snakehips decided to capitalize on the success of "Say So" by giving it the remix treatment. The duo put their own special touch on "Say So," turning Doja's sultry, 70s-inspired bop into an electro dance banger.

Although the criminally catchy lyrics haven't changed at all, let us refresh your memory on some of Doja's best bars off the track's rap verse, which gets quoted far less often than the immediately recognizable chorus.

Quotable Lyrics

Let me check my chest, my breath right quick

He ain't ever seen it in a dress like this

He ain't ever even been impressed like this

Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip