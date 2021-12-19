Doja Cat has had a 2021 unlike anyone else, and the 26-year-old is rounding it out with a super fire Rolling Stone cover story that provides her fans with a deep dive into her life.

We’ve already covered the rapper’s thoughts on the problematic Dr. Luke, her stage name, Nas’ apparent diss of her, and how she was almost on Billie Eilish’s hit song “bellyache,” but writer’s block prevented her verse from coming together in time.

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja talked on something she’s always been pretty candid about – drugs, admitting that it was actually a “bad” acid trip that convinced her to kick her smoking habit. “Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after a while,” the California native explained.

“My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits,” she said, adding that she was “smoking lots of cigarettes. But I quit smoking because of the acid I took. I haven’t been able to smoke a cigarette since then. It’s unbearable to smoke one. It’s very interesting how that worked,’ she told Rolling Stone, although she does still vape.





“I don’t crave many things other than this stupid thing. That’s pretty much it. Chocolate, sex, and vape,” she told the journalist conducting the interview. When speaking on the aforementioned drama with Nas, Doja had an interesting response. “It didn’t hurt me. It was just like, ‘Oh, this sucks. This is no good’.”

She then played into her Libra energy, admitting to feeling very non-confrontational about the whole thing. “[I] don’t think it had anything to do with me, to be honest. I think whatever [Nas] was talking about was something that other people kind of planted into his mind. [But] if you’re able to reach that conclusion about me so confidently, there’s no point in ever talking about it. . . . I’m also very non-confrontational, and I don’t like the vibe of trying to prove myself to somebody that I don’t need to. I don’t think I really need to respond to that without humor.”

Check out Doja Cat’s full interview with Rolling Stone here.

