Doja Cat Hops On Anne-Marie’s Anthem Of Adolescence, “To Be Young”

Doja Cat offered some contributions to British pop singer Anne-Marie's new song, "To Be Young," which explores all the ups and downs of growing up.

Evoking an all-too-familiar carefree chaos, "To Be Young" paints a vivid picture of reckless youth. "Fall in love, broken heart/Break the rules, drink too much," Anne-Marie sings on the chorus. "We're all a mess, but I guess/This is what it feels like to be young."

While Doja's verse is brief, she echoes this same theme of teenage restlessness. "This can't be real life, don't even feel high/Maybe if you take one with me then it will feel right," she sings. "Don't wanna know what staying still would even feel like."

Although widely considered to be a rapper first and foremost, Doja has evolved more and more into a hip-hop-pop hybrid of sorts, with songs like her smash hit "Say So" taking on a genre-fusing quality. On "To Be Young," Doja leans even more into her pop sensibilities while showing off her vocal prowess. Check out "To Be Young" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Dye my hair a million colours

Dream I'll make a billion dollars

I swear that they can't come soon enough

In the meantime, we just

Fall in love, broken heart

Break the rules, drink too much