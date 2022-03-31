Weeks after it was officially shared that powerhouse Doechii inked a deal with Top Dawg Entertainment, more good news has been rolling out about the Florida artist. It has been reported that the Los Angeles Hip Hop label TDE has joined forces with Capitol Records to present Doechii, so the world should get ready to see and hear much more from the rapper-singer-dancer.

Her social media presence is undeniable and over the last few years, her star has continued to rise with the help of her EPs and fan-favorite single, "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake."

Doechii is excited about what is to come and said, “The legacy of Capitol and TDE continues with me and my fans…and the legacy of my music starts right here, right now.” TDE founder Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith echoed her sentiments.

“Top Dawg Entertainment is excited to partner with Capitol Records to provide a platform for Doechii to fulfill her artistic ambitions. Doechii’s energy is contagious and, together with Capitol, we’re committed to helping her share her gifts with the world.”

“The first time I heard Doechii’s music, I experienced that incredible chill-inducing feeling that I live for, as both a music executive and music fan,” recalls Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group. “That feeling has only grown deeper as I’ve gotten to know this amazing young artist and heard more of what she’s been creating in the studio. It’s a real honor to be partnering with Top Dawg and TDE as we work to introduce Doechii to audiences around the world and help her develop into the global superstar we know that she’ll become.”

We look forward to hearing more about Doechii. Her music video for "Persuasive" was released today (March 31) so make sure to check that out below.