DMX, Sean Paul, & Mr. Vegas Repped "Belly" On "Top Shotter"

There are some who would declare Hype Williams' 1998 flick Belly, starring DMX and Nas, to be the greatest hip-hop movie ever made. And though there are some heavy hitters in that particular category, from Juice to 8 Mile to Hustle & Flow, the stylized nature of the DMX-led crime-caper continues to resonate with modern audiences. It doesn't hurt that Belly's soundtrack boasts an incredible lineup, with DMX in particular making his presence felt in a major way, especially on "Top Shotta."

Alongside Sean Paul and Mr. Vegas, DMX opted to pay homage to the flick's heavy Jamaican presence, culminating in one of the most original tunes in his discography. Off the top, X easily adapts to the percussive instrumental, catching a slick pocket as he spits typically menacing bars. "Get 'em where it counts and, hit em like a mountain," he raps. "Spit 'em have em spittin' out blood like a fountain / Don't look at me like that, we just might fight black / And that fight might end up in me takin' your life back." Be sure to revisit this classic today, and show some love to Belly on the film's twenty-second anniversary.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Get 'em where it counts and, hit em like a mountain

Spit 'em have em spittin' out blood like a fountain

Don't look at me like that, we just might fight black

And that fight might end up in me takin' your life back