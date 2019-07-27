mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Shadow Returns After 2 Years With De La Soul On "Rocket Fuel"

July 27, 2019 17:04
DJ Shadow returns after 2 years of relative silence.


DJ Shadow hasn't budged the meter in two year's time. He's still pitching turntablism in 2019, and although on the surface that's not entirely a crude experiment, his latest single, "Rocket Fuel" suffers from inertia.

Of interest here, Dj Shadow insistence on bringing some old friends to the function, the legendary De La Soul. But in the interest of hobbyism or continuity, Shadow should nonetheless be regarded as a straight-up character across the balance of time.

"It’s been awhile since my last album The Mountain Will Fall, and the corresponding tour…and since the tour ended, I’ve been mostly silent.  This is because I’ve been focused and working on a ton of music," DJ Shadow wrote of the project in a press release.  "I usually try to avoid hyperbole, and I’m not super-comfortable hyping up my own stuff, but things are about to get pretty exciting."

Later on in the presser, DJ Shadow credits De La Soul as his childhood heroes, and a dream to work with. "Rocket Fuel" has been earmarked for his upcoming project, his first since 2017's The Mountain Has Fallen. Hit us with your thoughts down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Are you ready, set
Jump to the rhythm as hard as you can go
Keep it steady, just let it rock
Turn it up, we rocking the show
But can you rock it like rocket fuel?

Via YOUTUBE
