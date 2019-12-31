In a moment of reflection, Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J took to Twitter to apologize to anybody who turned to drugs after hearing his music. An interesting statement, as the position of the artist as a role model has been widely discussed for decades. Clearly, Juicy felt that his lyrical content glorified drug use enough to pose a danger to impressionable members of society, and sought absolution as a result. On the other hand, his fellow group-mate DJ Paul holds an alternate stance on the topic, one he recently revealed to a TMZ cameraman.

"People are going to do what they're going to do," explains Paul, after being directly asked about Juicy's comment. "It's good he did that, and that's what he felt he needed to do. I've kinda been doing it for years. There's old interviews of me popping up where I'm talking about that. It's all about moderation. If you can stay off drugs that's totally the best thing to do."

The cameraman proceeds to challenge Paul about the glorification aspect, prompting Paul to double down. "You're not supposed to do what you hear in a song," maintains Paul. "I seen my favorite actor Robert De Niro killing people in movies all the time I'm not going to go doing it cause he doing it. It's all entertainment. Plus when we did it, drugs were lighter! When we did drugs we had to go to a real drug dealer. These days, anybody can make drugs. I can only talk about what I know, what I've been through. Things I did. What am I supposed to talk about now, science books? Street stuff is all I know."