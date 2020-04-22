The race is on with Biden and Trump pretty much going head-to-head in the presidential election. Bernie Sanders dropped out while Obama endorsed his former vice president. It really didn't take long for Trump to conjure up a response, especially since Obama did throw some shade his way while endorsing Biden.

The unofficial ad that Trump shared bashing Obama and Biden was soundtracked by DJ Kool's "Let Me Clear My Throat." Like many songs that Trump's used on the campaign trail and beyond, he did not get proper authorization to use the song.

"I HAD ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH THAT TRUMP TWEET THIS MORNING AS FAR AS THEM USING MY MUSIC IS CONCERNED AND I GOT MY MGMT TEAM ON TOP OF IT RIGHT NOW,” Kool wrote in the caption of a since deleted post, Genius reports. “TO ALL MY FOLLOWERS THAT HIT ME IN SUPPORT OF THIS ISSUE I LOVE YOU ALL THANK YOU SO MUCH AND GOD BLESS YOU (PLEASE REPOST THIS.)”

The video included Obama's head photoshopped onto Dennis Haysbert body in an Allstate Commercial before an old clip of Biden talking about how kids rubbed his leg when he was a lifeguard starts up. As the credits roll for a Trump-Pence 2020 win, Kool's track plays in the background.