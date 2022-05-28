There are very few subjects DJ Khaled won't give his opinion on. The artist called for fans to call him "MJ" after he sank a jump shot. He called out McDonald's after he couldn't find a Happy Meal. He boasted that no one on earth could beat him in a Verzuz battle.

Now he's giving his thoughts on his favorite basketball team, the Miami Heat. The team just beat the Boston Celtics on the road in a do-or-die Game 6, after Jimmy Butler scored a massive 47 points. Following the 111-103 victory, Khaled couldn't contain himself.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

In a video posted to Instagram, Khaled stood inches from the TV screen as the final seconds of the game wound down, white basketball in hand. "They ain’t believe in us. God did," he said to the camera. "They ain’t believe in us. God did. Game 7, baby! God is great." He captioned the post in kind, writing, "GOD DID! Great win @miamiheat"

DJ Khaled's Heat fandom is no secret. He attends many of the home games, as animated as he ever is in courtside seats. He's expressed getting involved in the franchise, at one point saying that he's interested in buying an ownership stake in the team. More recently, he was ushered off the FXT Arena court after airballing a 3-pointer.

When he's not rooting on his team, Khaled's been hinting at new music for a while now. He teased that he was in "album mode" with Drake. Then he posted a picture of 21 Savage. The caption? "Album mode."

Check out Khaled's celebratory video below.

