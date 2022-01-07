DJ Kay Slay has been battling COVID-19 for a little under a month and doesn’t seem to be improving. On Jan. 5th, Wack 100 alluded that the DJ was losing the battle via an Instagram caption. Kay Slay’s biological brother Kwame Grayson spoke out to kill the rumors and claims that the New York City legend is on the way to a full recovery.

In an exclusive conversation with HipHopDX, Grayson said, “He was slowly fading away, but God didn’t let that happen. Everything in time and when they found who he was, they got him powered up again. So he’s up and going. He’s like in a recovery state, but he’s definitely not going to die. You can trust me on that.”

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Grayson admits that the family was freaking out and there were a few touch-and-go moments, but it sounds like he’s on the road to recovery. “All of us were freaking out. We’re his little brother biologically. We look just like him. He does this thing, we do our thing. But he knows how we feel about him," he said. There were rumors that the DJ was put on a ventilator to assist with breathing but Grayson has also disputed this rumor. “I don’t know how they thought that, but it was not a ventilator he was on. It was a machine that was helping him breathe, but it was not a ventilator," he added.

Who knows how true Grayson’s claims are but hopefully, Kay Slay is actively in a recovery state.

[Via]