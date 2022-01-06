In the last few weeks, there have been ongoing reports regarding the increasing rise in COVID-19 cases. The Omicron variant as well as the new "Flurona"—a mashup of the flu and coronavirus—have swept across the globe and it's estimated that a million new cases have been reported. Celebrities aren't immune as there have been reports of people like Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Lupita Nyong'o revealing they recently tested positive, and Wack 100 offered an update about Hip Hop legend DJ Kay Slay.

The music manager didn't give too much information about Kay Slay's condition, but he let it be known that the DJ icon is struggling as he recovers from COVID-19.

Wack shared a photo of Kay Slay and wrote in the caption, "Pray for my brotha @djkayslay It’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting Covid and he’s just be put on a ventilator . Keep him in your prayers Please."

The well wishes, kind thoughts, and prayers have poured in as people want nothing but the best for Kay. We've pulled together a few reactions to the news and will continue to send positivity to DJ Kay Slay and his loved ones as we hope for a speedy recovery.