DJ Clockwork Releases "Mac Miller Remixxed"

Rest In Peace, Mac Miller. The late rapper would've celebrated his 29th birthday today. Fans have been sharing tributes online remembering his legacy as well as his friends. In commemoration of Mac's birthday, his official DJ, DJ Clockwork, released a brand new remix project titled, Mac Miller Remixxed. The new mix is a "collection of Mac's hit Remixxed" and includes musical interludes from Innerview Q, Willy Whipz (Mac's 1st Tour Manager), Thundercat, Peanut, and Bill Waves.

"Mac, wassup dude? It's your boy Clock. Just checkin' in, saying happy birthday. I love you. Love to your family. This is a mix I put together for you. I hope you up there partying with Prince. Tell Tupac I said waddup. Tell Biggie I said waddup. I love you, man," Clockwork says at the top of the mix.

Check it out below.