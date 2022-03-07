One of grime's biggest stars could likely face jail time after he was convicted of assault on Monday afternoon. According to BBC, a judge handed down a guilty verdict to Dizzee Rascal, born Dylan Kwabena Mills, for assaulting his former partner, with who he shares two children with.



Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Police said Mills attacked his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Jones in South London in June 2021, a few months after they split. In the hearing, he was described as having "barged" into her Streatham home before putting his forehead against Jones' and "pushed her to the ground." The court also heard allegations that he was "screaming and shouting" with his son under his arm and banged his head on a fridge.

Mills reportedly took the phones of Jones and her mother, who was also in the home at the time of the incident, as they began filming the altercation. Once police were called, Mills declared himself to be the aggressor before attempting to backtrack during a police interview where he declared his innocence.

District Judge Polly Gledhill described Dizzee as "abusive and aggressive," adding that he "assaulted her as outlined by the crown." He'll be facing his sentencing on April 8th.

After his guilty conviction, Mills found himself in another sticky situation as he exited the courthouse. A video circulated that showed Mills taking a camera from a Press Association photographer and throwing it across the street. James Manning, the photographer in question, said that he was standing still as he tried to capture a picture of Mills leaving the courthouse. "