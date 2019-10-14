Disney is loading up its streaming service, Disney+, with an extensive list of all-time favorites. According to UPROXX, subscribers may expect to be spoiled with an astounding list of viewing choices offered by the service. The list itself was released on Monday and we may expect the series of television shows and movies to come to Disney+ by this Friday. The content obviously includes our favorite Disney classic tales such as Cinderella, Snow White, The Lion King and more, but you can also expect extensions of old-time favorites like Operation Dumbo Drop, Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo and many more. Evidently, the content will also include shows and movies you have never heard of or did not even think were Disney-affiliated.

Original content to be expected on the platform also include all the Star Wars and Marvel movies. As for television show fanatics, you will be happy to hear that every single episode of The Simpsons will be readily made available for you to watch and enjoy. To get full access to the list and see exactly what will be added, you may click here. Clearly, the competition is getting fierce when it comes to streaming services. May the best platform win. To note, Disney+ is scheduled to launch on November 12th in the US.

[Via]