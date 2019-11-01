The life of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly be turned into a movie for Disney+.

According to Deadline, the film tentatively titled "Greek Freak" will explore Giannis' early life in Greece, his professional career in Spain and his rise to superstardom as one of the greatest players on the planet.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Per Deadline:

The upcoming streaming service has put Greek Freak (w/t), which will look at Antetokounmpo’s early life and current career, into development from Disney’s live-action film division. Deadline understands that former Disney and Village Roadshow Pictures exec Bernie Goldman, who produced Zack Snyder’s 300, will produce from a script from Arash Amel, writer of Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan’s A Private War.

Antetokounmpo posted career highs across the board last season with 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, to go along with 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He also led the Bucks an NBA-best 60-22 record during the regular season en route to earning MVP honors. Through the Bucks' first four games this season, the Greek Freak is averaging 26.5 points, 15.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2 blocks.

He is expected to receive a historic five-year, $253 million contract extension from the organization next summer, as the team hopes to secure a long-term deal before he can test free agency in 2021.