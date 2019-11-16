Disney keeps it moving. The MCU has been the most successful movie franchise of all time, and Disney has updated its release schedule. As reported by CNet, On Friday night, The House of the Mouse announced more untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe movies for the next few years.

We already know about the films being released for the next two years. In 2020, fans will be blessed with Black Widow on May 1 and The Eternals on Nov. 6. Then, In 2021, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released on Feb. 12, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, the still-untitled Spider-Man threequel on July 16, and Thor: Love and Thunder on Nov. 5. 2022 is a little murkier. Four Marvel movies are scheduled, including Black Panther 2 on May 6. Then, three untitled movies are set to drop on Feb. 18, July 29, and Oct. 7.

Disney recently announced there 2023 schedule, which places release on Feb. 17, May 5, July 28, and Nov. 3. The fact that Marvel is looking to do 4 movies in 2022 and in 2023 has fans speculating about a new major plotline. Is the MCU setting the stage for the Secret Invasion storyline with the Skrulls and Kree? It appears so by the way Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home utilized the Skrulls. Nick Fury is the first to be replaced undercover, but the MCU will undoubtedly dive into that idea further.

The untitled Marvel movies for 2022 and 2023 may include Blade, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and Ant-Man 3. We should expect another full Avengers team-up during that time as well, since 2023 will be 4 years removed from Endgame.