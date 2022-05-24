A few days ago marked the 50th birthday of Brooklyn's finest, Biggie Smalls. The city of New York has made plans to honor the late rapper and his contributions to hip-hop during his short lifetime. However, a few of Biggie's closest associates in the hip-hop community also gathered together to celebrate Biggie's life.



Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jay-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe were among those who joined a discussion on Twitter Spaces over the weekend to reflect on Biggie's career while also sharing some untold stories. One of them happened to be an untold tale of the first time Biggie ever took ecstasy. Diddy dropped the bombshell during the conversation, revealing that he and Biggie had a "little nibble" of ecstasy during the video shoot for "Hypnotize."

"Ah man, the video was fun,” Diddy reflected. “That was like the first time we both tried ecstasy. I mean, it was an experience, you know what I’m saying? Ayo, Biggie’s 50. Check this out, we have nothing to hide. That was a long time ago… it was the first time. It was just a little nibble, it was all right. It was a little nibble. But we was in extra high, high spirits. Yeah, this breaking news and shit. Fuck it. On his 50th birthday, I wanna let y’all know that."

"Hypnotize" remains one of the most popular songs in Biggie's catalog. The track dropped as the lead single off of Life After Death and became a #1 single after Big's death.

Check the conversation out below.