mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream "Hypnotize" In Celebration Of What Would've Been Biggie Smalls' 50th Birthday

Hayley Hynes
May 21, 2022 15:55
154 Views
10
1
Biggie Smalls/SpotifyBiggie Smalls/Spotify
Biggie Smalls/Spotify

Hypnotize
The Notorious B.I.G.

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Happy heavenly birthday to The Notorious B.I.G.


Today (May 21) would've been the 50th birthday of The Notorious B.I.G., who was best known for crafting hits like "Juicy," "Big Poppa," "Mo Money Mo Problems" and "Ten Crack Commandments" before his untimely assassination on March 9th, 1997.

More time has passed since Biggie – born Christopher Wallace – died than the prolific recording artist actually spent alive on Earth, but his impact remains clearly felt to this day, nonetheless. In celebration of his legacy, today we're suggesting that you stream another of the New York native's biggest hits – "Hypnotize." 

"Ha, sicker than your average, Poppa twist cabbage off instinct / N*ggas don't think shit stink / Pink gators, my Detroit players / Timbs for my hooligans in Brooklyn (That's right)," the famous bars begin, featuring ad-libs by Diddy and a forever-iconic chorus done by Pamela Long.

The nearly four-minute-long song was released on March 4th, 1997 as the first single from his Life After Death record, and was ultimately the last that he would share before being killed in a drive-by shooting just a week later.

Which B.I.G. songs will you be streaming today to remember the late Ready to Die rapper? Sound off in the comments, and play "Hypnotize" on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Recently n*ggas frontin', ain't sayin' nothin' (Nothin')
So I just speak my piece, keep my peace (Come on)
Cubans with the Jesus piece, with my peeps (Thank you)
Packin', askin', "Who want it?", you got it, n*gga, flaunt it
That Brooklyn bullshit, we on it

The Notorious B.I.G. throwback birthday post RIP The Notorious B.I.G. rip life after death biggie smalls
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stream "Hypnotize" In Celebration Of What Would've Been Biggie Smalls' 50th Birthday
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject