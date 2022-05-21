Stream "Hypnotize" In Celebration Of What Would've Been Biggie Smalls' 50th Birthday

Today (May 21) would've been the 50th birthday of The Notorious B.I.G., who was best known for crafting hits like "Juicy," "Big Poppa," "Mo Money Mo Problems" and "Ten Crack Commandments" before his untimely assassination on March 9th, 1997.

More time has passed since Biggie – born Christopher Wallace – died than the prolific recording artist actually spent alive on Earth, but his impact remains clearly felt to this day, nonetheless. In celebration of his legacy, today we're suggesting that you stream another of the New York native's biggest hits – "Hypnotize."

"Ha, sicker than your average, Poppa twist cabbage off instinct / N*ggas don't think shit stink / Pink gators, my Detroit players / Timbs for my hooligans in Brooklyn (That's right)," the famous bars begin, featuring ad-libs by Diddy and a forever-iconic chorus done by Pamela Long.

The nearly four-minute-long song was released on March 4th, 1997 as the first single from his Life After Death record, and was ultimately the last that he would share before being killed in a drive-by shooting just a week later.

Which B.I.G. songs will you be streaming today to remember the late Ready to Die rapper? Sound off in the comments, and play "Hypnotize" on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Recently n*ggas frontin', ain't sayin' nothin' (Nothin')

So I just speak my piece, keep my peace (Come on)

Cubans with the Jesus piece, with my peeps (Thank you)

Packin', askin', "Who want it?", you got it, n*gga, flaunt it

That Brooklyn bullshit, we on it