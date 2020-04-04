Dez Bryant's career in the NFL was put on hold just a couple of years ago after sustaining an Achilles injury with the New Orleans Saints. Since then, he has been working hard to try and get back into the league. He has made it abundantly clear that if he were to get back into the NFL, he would want to play for none other than the Dallas Cowboys which is the team he spent the vast majority of his career with.

Bryant sparked some heavy Cowboys speculation recently when he announced on Twitter that he had just engaged in a workout with none other than Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott. Prescott received the franchise tag from the Cowboys recently and is in the midst of negotiations for a new contract. With the two working out together, it appears as though they are looking to keep their chemistry intact in case of a potential reunion.

This should be great news for Cowboys fans who have been wanting Bryant to rejoin the team. While nothing is guaranteed, there are certainly some reasons to be excited. If you were to add a healthy Bryant to a Cowboys receiving core with Amari Cooper, the Cowboys would instantly become an even more dangerous offensive team.