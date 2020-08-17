When Dez Bryant was in the prime of his career, he was easily one of the best wide receivers on the field. He was a star with the Dallas Cowboys although unfortunately, injuries have kept him away from the field. Over the past few months, it has been well-documented that Bryant has been working extremely hard to get himself back into the league and teams are clearly taking notice.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Bryant has been in talks with numerous teams who are interested in potentially giving him a workout. One of the highest-profile teams on that list is none other than the Baltimore Ravens who have been looking into getting a big-name wide receiver for Lamar Jackson.

Last season, the Ravens were the best team in the league although they suffered in the playoffs as they were knocked off by a surging Tennessee Titans team. It's clear that they could use more weapons when it comes to their passing game, and Bryant could definitely fit in well if he stays healthy and gets back into proper shape.

As it stands, nothing is guaranteed with regards to Bryant, although it is certainly encouraging to see teams so interested in his services.