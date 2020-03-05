Dez Bryant's NFL career has certainly been a rollercoaster of emotions. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was released by the team back in 2018 and when he tried to play for the New Orleans Saints, he suffered an Achilles injury before his first game. Since then, Bryant has been working hard to get back in shape and find a new NFL home. Heading into this free-agent period, Bryant is more than ready to play and at 31 years old, he seems excited to get back into the swing of things.

Recently, Bryant was at a Dallas Mavericks game where he spoke about his desire to get back in the league. As he explains, his absence was mostly mental at first, but now he's back in a space that is conducive to success.

"I miss the game," Bryant said to Black Sports Online. "I did get injured but I'm not even worried about that. It was just more so up here [mentally] than anywhere and I got that in check and I'm just ready to put on a show."

Heading into free agency, it remains to be seen where Bryant will end up. Regardless of where he goes, there is no denying he can help a team in need. Who would you like to see him play for?