Devin Booker was to take part in the All-Star Game on Sunday although recently, he suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of the game. With Booker injured, the NBA needed to find someone to replace him, and they needed to get someone from the Western Conference. Booker was on Team Durant, and now, his spot will be filled by 14-year NBA veteran Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz.

What makes this inclusion so special is the fact that Conley has never been to the All-Star Game before. He is the oldest player to go to the All-Star Game for the very first time, and he has already been getting some congratulatory messages from his teammates, including Donovan Mitchell, who is also on Team Durant.

Conley has been having himself a solid season in Utah as the Jazz continue to be one of the best teams in the league. With an average of 16.1 points and 5.7 assists per game, Conley has cemented himself as one of the more effective point guards out there and his place in the All-Star Game is most certainly deserved.

With three Utah Jazz players in the All-Star Game, it's clear that the team is well-represented, even if they do get disrespected at times.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

[Via]