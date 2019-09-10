Showtime's Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have been working together for years, rising through the entertainment ranks ever since their podcast and webseries days. Now that summer is almost over and school is back in session, the talk show hosts recently visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share how they spent their summer vacations, along with delivering a few high school memories.

Desus had quite the holiday in Europe as he decided to skip getting crazy drunk in Miami and decided to go to go overseas for an education vacation. He said he enjoyed his time visiting art museums, except for the one in Amsterdam because he took shrooms before entering. There's nothing like having pictures whispering to you before having a dance-off with Rembrandt.

Mero talked about his growth spurt before entering high school, admitting that with his stature and mustache, he able to avoid the freshman taunting that is often given by the upperclassman. Desus also shared that the football field at his school wasn't built up to code, and somehow the mafia was involved, so they weren't able to use it. Mero mentioned that he made his football team, but once he learned that he had to practice multiple times a week and couldn't smoke weed or spend his free time with girls, he bailed. Check out Desus and Mero taking a walk down memory lane with Jimmy Fallon below.