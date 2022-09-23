Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP

Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.

Dior continues her passion by sharing Raw, her eight-track mixtape that shows the rising rapper standing alone. Since shifting her aspirations to the professional arena during the pandemic, Dess is ready to show the world what she has to offer in the expanding space of women in Rap.

Expect to hear much more from Dess Dior as she readies her full-length project, but as we wait, stream Raw and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. It B*tch Freestyle

2. Nann Hoe

3. Can’t Blame You

4. Bottega

5. Paris

6. Rich & Raw

7. Mood Board

8. BLOCKEDT