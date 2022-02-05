Dess Dior is an Instagram influencer and upcoming rapper. Back in 2015 and 2016, her and her best friend, Jayda Cheaves, were known as the “It girls” of the internet. Always seen in the flyest outfits with the cutest aesthetics, she was one of the first Instagram models to really pop off.

Continuing to grow her brand, the 23-year old began to pursue music. She released her first single in 2019 titled “F****d Up,” and in 2020 she came out with an EP called Definition of Dess. In 2021, she appeared on a few features and dropped solo projects– the latest being her single “Who the F*k.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Hopefully, her new boo is helping her become as great of a rapper as he is. On top of her fame on the Gram, she’s also known as Future’s leading lady. The two have been dating since last year and occasionally pop out on social media to let everyone know their relationship still exists– as they did recently. The two definitely match each other’s fly. Whether it’s rocking expensive designer or flaunting flashy jewelry, the two complement each other.

In reference to that, we’ve put together a few of Dess’ best looks from the Gram.

Tropical views call for tropical fits. Dess lets a little skin show as the sun radiates on her skin.





Who says sunglasses are only for the day time? When you shine as bright as Dess, you need them 24/7.





All “it girls” have a Chanel bag. Dess paired her hot pink tote with her yellow top for a splash of color.





The fluffier the better, right? This fit shows off her expensive taste with a unique Mona Lisa skirt.





You can’t call yourself Dess Dior and not rock the namesake brand. She looks like she could star in Mean Girls 3 with her pink and satin Dior sweatsuit.





Dess’ graffiti jacket makes a bold statement as she struts through the city. Chanel bag in hand.





Different shades of brown only makes her skin tone pop more. Pair it with some icy jewelry and camo boots, and she’s starting a new trend.





Dess also has a streetwear side. Air Force Ones will never go out of style.





Pink and purple just go together, but when you’re hanging out of a blue interior exotic car, it’s even better.





Even simple looks good on her. All black never looked so good.





The only way she’ll take an ‘L’ is if there’s a ‘V’ behind it. This Louis Vuitton set looks perfect on Dess.





Heels and chunky sunglasses can turn any basic outfit into something stunning.





If the colors don’t pop like the diamonds around her neck then she doesn’t want it.





What might just be a lazy fit for a quick, private flight looks like a whole lot of drip.





She looks like nothing less than an angel with her feathered out dress and fluffy, flowing hair.





Which outfit do you guys like the best?