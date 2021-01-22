Desiigner Comes Through With High-Energy New Single "GLE"

When Desiigner burst onto the scene with "Panda" back in 2016, fans were excited for what was to come. Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of his control while at G.O.O.D music, Desiigner wasn't given the chance he deserved. Despite this, the artist has always rallied and continues to drop new music. On Friday, he delivered a brand new banger called "GLE" and we're sure fans will appreciate this one.

With this track, Desiigner can be heard sliding all over the beat, all while delivering that energy that he became known for. The beat complements his voice perfectly and if you're a fan of this brand of hip-hop, then the track will come as an immediate addition to any of your playlists.

Let us know what you think about the track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

That money all I see

Everything designer, shÐµ can't get off of me

I want a hundred mill, that's whÐµn they offer me

If they don't give me that, I'ma keep on selling keys

I got broads that's overseas