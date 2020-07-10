We live in a brand new world thanks to the Coronavirus. Everyday interactions that used to seem mundane are now not even allowed. Handshakes, hugs, and even fist bumps are looked at with a bit of a side-eye. Simply put, we have to adapt the way we've been living, to what is now deemed acceptable. This is all in an effort to make sure we don't spread the virus and kill innocent people in the process.

Sports have been dealing with this pandemic since it started, and recently, the NFL released new rules with social distancing in mind. One of the more bizarre rules is that players can't swap jerseys after games and won't even be able to shake hands. This rule is weird as players will be allowed to tackle each other throughout the game, but can't even shake hands. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is well-aware of just how hypocritical the rule is and took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

Watson isn't the only player to think the rules are counterintuitive. Even the fans have been noting just how weird it is that the players can play physically but can't socialize after games. This is a stark contrast to the NBA who is allowing players to interact in their hotel rooms.

Needless to say, this upcoming NFL season will be an interesting one.