Chicago-native Derrick Rose remains one of the biggest fan favorites in the entire NBA. About a decade ago, he was winning league MVPs with the Chicago Bulls, although unfortunately, injuries derailed his superstar status. Now, Rose remains a solid role player who can come off the bench for you and provide some solid scoring.

Kanye West has always been a fan of D-Rose, and you can certainly thank the Chicago connection for that. West will always have a tight bond with the New York Knicks point guard, so much so that West has even created a sneaker collab with the basketball star.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Derrick Rose Yeezy collaboration has been teased since all the way back in 2020, however, it has never actually been released. For those who don't know, the shoe is made infamous by its insanely bulky presence. The first colorway of the sneaker is all-white, and it has these large ridges all the way throughout the upper and outsole.

Last night, Rose flexed these kicks while walking into Madison Square Garden, and as you can see, they are quite magnificent. Of course, there is a large contingency of fans who will call these trash, however, they will probably get a ton of love once they actually drop.

For now, a release date has not yet been determined for these, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.