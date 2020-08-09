Kanye West has been making all of the headlines as of later. Whether it be for his Presidential run or albums that never get released, West always has something for us to talk about. If you're like me, you're probably most interested in what Kanye has to say when it comes to the sneaker world. West has been an innovator in this space for quite some time now, and fans are always excited to see what kind of bizarre-looking shoes he will come out with next.

Late last night, Ye revealed his most recent creation in the form of an outsole for a brand new basketball shoe. In fact, West mentions in the tweet below that this sneaker will be a collaboration with NBA star Derrick Rose. Like Kanye, Rose is from Chicago so it only makes sense that these two would link up on a new shoe.

Rose has been with Adidas for a long time now and even has his own signature line. A sneaker designed by Kanye would certainly get fans excited about his line again and we imagine it would be a massive seller.

For now, there is no word on what the final design will look like, so you're just going to have to wait. Thankfully, you can keep it locked to HNHH as we will always be sure to bring you the latest news.