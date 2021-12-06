Derek and Hannah Jeter welcomed their third child, a daughter named River Rose, on Thursday.

“Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2.,” The Players' Tribune Twitter account announced, Saturday.



The couple married in 2016, two years after Jeter's retirement from the MLB. Their first two children, Bella Raine, and Story Grey, were born in 2017 and 2019.

Jeter dedicated his recent Hall-of-Fame speech to his children.

“To my girls, Hannah, Bella and Story: This day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream,” the legendary Yankees shortstop said at the time. “Through you all and with you all, I’m living another one.”

He continued: “Bella and Story: I want you to know that your dad was far from perfect. I made my fair share of mistakes on and off the field. But through it all, I tried to do the right thing. I found something I was passionate about and I worked harder than anyone else. I didn’t take any shortcuts to achieve it.

At the ceremony, which was held in September, Hannah did not appear pregnant, leading to speculation that the couple used a surrogate.

