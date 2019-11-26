Wilder just wants the old guard to be honest with themselves.
Deontay Wilder has been dominating the heavyweight division in boxing over the last few years and it's all thanks to his bomb of a right hand that has devastated every single opponent he has left in his path. This past weekend, Wilder obliterated Luis Ortiz in the seventh round thanks to his trusty right hand and now, some are debating whether or not Wilder has the hardest punch of all time.
In a recent interview, George Foreman said Mike Tyson has the hardest punch ever but Wilder disagrees. While speaking to TMZ, Wilder explained that it's him who has the hardest punch of all time and that the older fighters need to stop lying to themselves. In fact, Wilder thinks some fighters are scared to give him praise in public.
"I had some people sitting by Mike (at my fight). Mike gave me some praises, which I wish he would have said in public. Behind closed doors is cute and s**t but out in public. Just express yourself," Wilder said. "I don't know what the deal is with the old generation, new generation. Like, the old is the past, bro -- let it go."
Wilder raises an interesting point although not everyone is going to agree with him, for obvious reasons. Do you agree with Wilder or is he way off on this one?