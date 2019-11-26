Deontay Wilder has been dominating the heavyweight division in boxing over the last few years and it's all thanks to his bomb of a right hand that has devastated every single opponent he has left in his path. This past weekend, Wilder obliterated Luis Ortiz in the seventh round thanks to his trusty right hand and now, some are debating whether or not Wilder has the hardest punch of all time.

In a recent interview, George Foreman said Mike Tyson has the hardest punch ever but Wilder disagrees. While speaking to TMZ, Wilder explained that it's him who has the hardest punch of all time and that the older fighters need to stop lying to themselves. In fact, Wilder thinks some fighters are scared to give him praise in public.