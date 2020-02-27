Deontay Wilder experienced a crushing defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury last weekend. Wilder was looking to defend his WBC championship although he got TKO'd in just seven rounds. It was a devastating fight that left Wilder bleeding from his ear. After the match, Wilder had fans scratching their heads as he tried to blame his pre-fight costume on his performance.

"I knew I didn’t have the legs because of my uniform. I was only able to put it on [for the first time] the night before, but I didn’t think it was going to be that heavy," Wilder said. "It weighed 40, 40-some pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything."

Al Bello/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Wilder is already working on his next costume which will be worn during his rematch with Fury. In fact, Wilder has decided not to fire the company he was working with previously. Instead, designers Cosmo Lombino and Donato Crowley have already been commissioned to make a brand new suit that won't be so heavy. Clearly, Wilder wants to make a good impression but doesn't want to sacrifice his abilities in the ring.

After that last fight, it's going to take a lot more than a flashy costume to defeat Fury in a rematch.