Tyson Fury bested Deontay Wilder in dominating fashion during their rematch on Saturday night, according to ESPN.

Al Bello / Getty Images

Fury forced two knockdowns before Wilder's corner threw in the towel during the seventh round. It's was one of the most anticipated fights in recent boxing memory with ESPN even claiming it "was viewed by many as the biggest heavyweight world title bout since Lennox Lewis knocked out Mike Tyson."

There was plenty to react to during the fight. The first knockdown came during the third round after a right hand from Fury. Fury himself even reacted afterward saying, "I hit him with a clean right that dropped him, and he got back up," Fury said. "He is a warrior."

The second knockdown came later in the fifth round after a body shot with the left.

Perhaps the moment that generated the most buzz on social media was when Fury appeared to lick Wilder's blood off of his shoulder during the sixth round. Many were quick to call out how gross the move was by Fury.

For the win, Fury retained the Lineal Heavyweight Championship and took Wilder's WBC Heavyweight Championship belt.