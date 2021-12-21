COVID-19 has been getting a lot worse over the last few weeks due to the Omicron variant. Case numbers are spiking all across the United States and Canada, and it has been especially bad when it comes to all of the sports leagues out there. Having said that, it should be no surprise that mask mandates are being enforced more strongly than ever before.

Dennis Rodman learned this first hand on Monday as according to TMZ, he hopped on a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale. The former NBA superstar was told numerous times to put his mask back on as he continued to drop it. According to the report, Rodman said he couldn't breathe, however, the flight rules are very strict when it comes to masks.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Once Rodman got off the flight, he was forced to speak to police who questioned him about the whole ordeal. As the story goes, Rodman complied with all of the questions and was eventually let go. In the grand scheme of things, it wasn't a huge to-do, however, the star learned a very valuable lesson about mask mandates in the age of COVID-19.

With cases rising, we're sure enforcement will only continue to get more strict.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Sapphire Gentlemen's Club

