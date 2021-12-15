Many scientists around the world have been scrambling to find out as much as possible about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. This new variant popped up in South Africa about a month ago, and since that time, it has spread across the entire world. It is believed that 3 percent of all United States COVID cases are from the Omicron variant, and many are worried that it could be extremely transmissible throughout the Winter months.

This is especially important for the NBA, who is experiencing a massive COVID outbreak right now. Some big names currently have the virus, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA got hit with its first confirmed case of Omicron today. The NBA has not revealed who the player is, however, there is now a push to reconsider the league's COVID protocols, moving forward.

Teams like the Chicago Bulls have had games postponed as a result of these outbreaks, and at this point, the Nets could be at risk of this fate as well. The NBA is desperately trying to reel things in, and if they can't get it done, than a shutdown could be on the horizon.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HotNewHipHop as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the basketball world.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images