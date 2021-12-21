COVID-19 has been ravaging through the United States and Canada due to the Omicron variant. The NBA, NFL, and NHL have had significant outbreaks as of late, and every single league has been trying to figure out what to do. In the NBA and NFL, games have been postponed, and in the NFL, it has been the same story, but worse. With all of the cross border games that have taken place, 49 games have had to be postponed, all while 11 teams have shut down due to COVID outbreaks.

According to ESPN, things have gotten so bad that the NHL has had to take drastic measures. They will now be postponing every single game from Wednesday, December 22nd to Sunday, December 26th. Players will be able to return to their teams on Boxing Day, and on the 27th, games will resume.

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

"Players will report back to their Clubs on Dec. 26, which shall be used for testing, practice and/or travel only," the league stated. "Upon return from the Holiday Break to team facilities, no individual in the team’s Traveling Party shall enter the facility (other than for testing purposes) until they have a negative test result." This is simply the reality we have been faced with, and the NHL is doing its best to make sure the players are protected, moving forward.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

[Via]